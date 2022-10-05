Daily Update: Blue Wave soccer player headed for Major League, Outburst prompts warning from judge in murder trial
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead sophomore Cris Arias may have Major League Soccer in his future
Defendant in Aquebogue murder trial warned after outburst in court
Teenager reported missing from Little Flower
Field Hockey: SWR’s seniors have a ball in the rain
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Judge tosses Brinkmann case in federal court; family plans to appeal
NORTHFORKER
Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale
Take a look inside the Bungalow Nofo: a Mattituck rental home made from reclaimed lumber and materials
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a chance for showers and a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.