Police searching for suspects in armed robbery near East Main Street

Riverhead Town police are searching for two suspects involved an armed robbery Monday night on East Main Street near Prospect Place.

A 30-year-old Riverhead resident was leaving the area of El Chapincito Deli at about 8 p.m. and walking near Prospect Place when two men approached him and demanded all his property. One suspect had a black handgun, police said, and placed it against the victims head while the other suspect went through his pockets and stole his wallet, money and other personal items.

The suspects fled on foot into the River Pointe Apartment complex at 821 E. Main St. Patrol units and a K-9 unit responded to search the area but the suspects could not be located.

Police determined a gray or silver passenger car, possibly a Mercedes, that left the parking lot shortly afterward may have been involved. Riverhead detectives responded to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Police released a brief description of the suspects as around 19 years old, Black, both wearing blue jeans with one wearing a white sweater and the other a blue sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.