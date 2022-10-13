Daily Update: Lead detective testifies in murder trial, How Roe v. Wade has changed 2022 elections

The criminal court complex in Riverside. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Lead homicide detective testifies how suspect in Aquebogue murder trial ‘didn’t seem surprised’

Field Hockey: SWR goalie’s heroics not enough to stop Bayport

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Water quality advisory issued for private well owners in Orient

How overturning Roe v. Wade has changed the landscape of the 2022 elections

NORTHFORKER

Gardenworx Farm and Garden offers pumpkins, a corn maze and more fall fun

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 13

WEATHER

Expect a chance of showers with increasing rain and a chance after thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of winds as high as 25 mph are expected. The high temperature is expected to be 69 and the low tonight will be around 59.