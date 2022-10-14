Peconic Hockey Foundation to donate second rink to Riverhead that can be used for deck hockey in summer

A rendering of what the ice hockey ‘bubble’ rink will look like at EPCAL. (Credit: Ryan T. Kesner Architect)

Peconic Hockey Foundation is donating another ice hockey rink to Riverhead Town.

The nonprofit organization, which aims to promote ice hockey on the East End, had previously agreed to donate a “bubble ice rink” to the town that it had recently purchased in Cranston, R.I.

The town plans to locate both rinks at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park at the Enterprise Park at Calverton and it plans to have Peconic Hockey manage the rink.

The Town Board at its Oct. 4 meeting authorized Supervisor Yvette Aguilar to execute an agreement with the foundation that will allow for the construction of an ice hockey rink at EPCAL.

Troy Albert of Wading River, the president of Peconic Hockey Foundation, said the plan has been to use the second rink as a practice rink as well as additional uses in the warmer months.

“Our goal was to do ice in the winter and floor ball and deck hockey in the summer months,” Mr. Albert said.

The foundation had purchased the second rink from the Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League, he said.

The Town Board discussed the proposal briefly Thursday and plans to pass a resolution to accept the second rink at its meeting Tuesday.

“This will be exclusively controlled and maintained by the town,” said Town Attorney Erik Howard.

“Just to make it clear, this is a second rink they’re donating, completely free of charge for us,” Councilman Tim Hubbard said. “This is completely separate from the domed hockey rink.”

Councilman Bob Kern said the town has referred to the rink as a hockey rink, but it can also be used for other uses and ice sports, such as skating and curling.

Town Building and Planning Administrator Jefferson Murphree said the use complies with the original park plan envisioned by the Town in 2004.

Meanwhile, Mr. Albert said Peconic Hockey Foundation has also been active in programs to help the community. Its volunteer program “Scoring Goals for the Community” was started so that Peconic Hockey players, family and friends can volunteer and give back to the community, according to Mr. Albert.

The foundation also has become involved with AGAPE Meals For Kids, which raises funds and collects non-perishable food donations to deliver to schools, he said.

The group will be the at the Riverhead Stop and Shop on the weekend of Oct. 22-23 or collect for children in need.