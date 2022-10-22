Superhero-themed homecoming parade for Riverhead High School: Photos

Riverhead’s marching band at the start of the parade. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s homecoming in Riverhead.

Superheroes marched down Main Street Saturday afternoon as Riverhead High School held its annual homecoming parade through downtown.

The superhero theme this year featured floats of Captain America, Superman, Batman and Spiderman.

Riverhead’s marching band, NJROTC, cheerleaders and more marched on a beautiful fall afternoon. The parade, with crews from local fire departments and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, led back to Coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field where the Blue Waves were set to face Brentwood in a Week 7 game.

See more photos below:

Photos by Joe Werkmeister