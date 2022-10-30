Police investigating drive-by shooting on Doctors Path Saturday

Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired from a sedan into an occupied vehicle parked on Doctors Path in Riverhead Saturday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

No injuries were reported in the midday shooting and no arrests have been made.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to the area of Doctors Path north of Northville Turnpike. Police described the vehicle involved in the shooting as a gray, four-door sedan. Further information on the motive for the shooting was not released.

Riverhead detectives responded to the scene to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.