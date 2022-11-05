Police Blotters: Unemployment scam reported, Flanders man arrested for DWI

A Wading River man told police last Tuesday that someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment benefits and to purchase $1,769 worth of stereo equipment, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested a Flanders man in Water Mill last Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

Police pulled over Anibal Herrera, 36, after a caller reported a “reckless erratic driver” along County Road 39. The reporting officer identified Mr. Herrera’s vehicle, which was driving slowly in the left lane. He crossed into both the right lane and center turn lane multiple times, and failed to respond to attempts to pull him over.

Mr. Herrera performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and released on a uniform traffic ticket. He has been charged with driving without a license; failure to use the designated lane; moving from lane unsafely; failure to obey police; and DWI.

• Police said a man stole $466 worth of merchandise from the Stop & Shop on Route 58 in Riverhead Sunday.

• Daniel Palacios, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Wednesday night on Middle Road in Riverhead.

• A Ridge man was arrested in Flanders last Thursday for driving without a license after he was pulled over for failing to maintain his lane of travel.

A DMV check showed that 50-year-old Douglas Hellberg’s license had been suspended in June for an insurance lapse. Mr. Hellberg has been charged with moving from lane unsafely and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. He was released on uniform traffic tickets.

• Jorge Herbruher-Franco, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday morning on Middle Country Road and Burman Boulevard in Calverton.

• Jose Gonzalez, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated DWI Saturday night on Center Drive and West Main Street in Riverhead, following a motor vehicle accident, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Eduardo Jesus Benitez, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated DWI Monday on Sweezey Avenue in Riverhead.

• Nora Alvarez Villamar, age and address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Monday night on Oakland Drive in Riverhead. She was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police. Additional information was not value.

• A Flanders man was arrested in his hometown on Sunday for DWI.

Victor Gonzelezvargas, 44, was initially pulled over on Flanders Road after a police officer observed him driving without headlights on. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Gonzalezvargas has been charged with DWI, an equipment violation for inadequate lights, driving without a license, and a violation for driving with insufficient tail lamps.

• A Bellport man was arrested in Riverside on Saturday for driving without a license.

Axel Ortizcerrato, 19, was pulled over for driving with illegally tinted windows. His license had been suspended for pending prosecution dating from July. He was released on uniform traffic tickets and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and an equipment violation for driving with a tinted windshield.

• An Aquebogue resident was arrested in Sagaponack last Thursday for driving with a suspended vehicle registration.

A computer check showed the driver’s registration expired the week before for an insurance lapse in June. Consuelo Najarroderamirez, 56, was released on a uniform traffic ticket and charged with a violation for suspended vehicle registration.

• A Center Moriches man was arrested last Thursday for driving with a suspended license after he was involved in an accident in Riverside.

James Naples, 46, was released on uniform traffic tickets to appear in court at a later date. He has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and following too close.

• A man walking into Grangebel Park in Riverhead was attacked by unknown assailants last Thursday, according to a police report. He said nothing was stolen and no weapons were used. He was unable to provide details that could help identify his attackers.

• A Flanders man was arrested in his hometown to fulfill an arrest warrant for criminal trespassing after police responded to a neighbor dispute on Friday. Christopher Turner, 55, was transported to the Suffolk County Police Department 7th Precinct.

• A Flanders resident was arrested on Bell Avenue for driving with a suspended vehicle registration last Wednesday. Edy Calelajche, 25, was released on uniform traffic tickets and her vehicle was impounded. She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, and violations for driving without a license and with a suspended vehicle registration.

• The manager of a Shell gas station in Riverside called police after he caught a man attempting to steal Ring Dings last Wednesday. The man returned the cakes when asked and left without incident. The caller asked police to inform the man that he is no longer permitted at the gas station, which they did.

• A Riverside caller told police last Wednesday that her cellphone had been stolen from the Riverhead courts building the day before. She used the “Find My iPhone” app to locate her phone, which showed it was near Flanders Road. Police searched the area but found nothing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.