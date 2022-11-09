Daily Update: LaLota elected to Congress, Scallop season off to a poor start
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Election 2022: LaLota elected to Congress; Zeldin loses bid for governor
For scallop lovers, the season begins poorly
Girls Swimming: SWR sophomore wins two events at Section XI Championships
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Planning Board waives public hearing for site plan of 56-seat restaurant, retail spaces on Love Lane
NORTHFORKER
Enjoy a custom fall experience at these North Fork hotels and inns
Industrial designer Brad Ascalon takes the slow lane
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.