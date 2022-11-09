Daily Update: LaLota elected to Congress, Scallop season off to a poor start

Nick LaLota won the seat for the 1st Congressional District. (Credit: John Griffin) House of Representatives candidate Nick LaLota

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Election 2022: LaLota elected to Congress; Zeldin loses bid for governor

For scallop lovers, the season begins poorly

Girls Swimming: SWR sophomore wins two events at Section XI Championships

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Planning Board waives public hearing for site plan of 56-seat restaurant, retail spaces on Love Lane

NORTHFORKER

Enjoy a custom fall experience at these North Fork hotels and inns

Industrial designer Brad Ascalon takes the slow lane

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.