Photos: Big Duck gets decked out for the holidays at annual lighting

The 34th annual Big Duck lighting was held Thursday night. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Flanders is officially festive as the annual Big Duck lighting took place Thursday.

Hundreds of families and community members attended the event, a holiday tradition that dates back 34 years.

The ceremony featured performances from Riverhead student choirs and children even got a visit from Santa, who arrived via fire truck by Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Initially planned for Wednesday night, the duck lighting was moved to Thursday due to heavy rain and winds in the area.

PHOTOS BY JEREMY GARRETSON