Tree lighting in new Town Square postponed to Sunday due to rain in forecast

Warner Nursery donated the tree for the inaugural event. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Riverhead’s first annual tree lighting in the soon-to-be Town Square has been postponed to Sunday, Dec. 4 due to inclement weather in the forecast, according to supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3.

The festivities will get underway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with a puppet show by “Goat on a Boat.” The ceremony will also feature performances from the Riverhead Middle School and High School choirs and East End Disabilities Associates and hot cider from the Riverhead Ciderhouse. The tree lighting is expected to take place at 5 p.m.

Rudolph’s River Run, a four-mile, holiday-themed walk/run scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 will be held rain or shine. The run will start at Tanger Outlets and the route will take runners along the Peconic River before ending at the new Town Square.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and high winds are in the forecast for Saturday, with between a quarter and half of an inch of rain possible. Wind gusts up to 38 mph are possible, the weather service said.

Sunny skies are set to return Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s expected.

The holiday spirit will continue next weekend with the return of the popular holiday bonfire and parade. The Riverhead Lions Club will host the 70th annual holiday parade, starting at Osborn Avenue and West Main Street. The parade will go east and loop south to the Peconic Riverfront, where the 22nd annual bonfire will take place. The event will feature free hot chocolate and a visit from Santa.

The parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the bonfire and Santa House will be open from 4 to 6 p.m.

A rain date is set for Dec. 17. More information can be found here.