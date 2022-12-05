Riverhead Police search for missing 15-year-old

Police are asking the public to help locate Mya Feliciano Ramirez. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

The Riverhead Town Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Mya Feliciano Ramirez of Baiting Hollow was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and sneakers. She was described in a press release as being Hispanic, 5’2″, 125 pounds and having brown eyes and hair.

Police said Mya was residing at a Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch facility along Sound Ave. in Baiting Hollow and has ties to the Brentwood area.

The department said that no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.