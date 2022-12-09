Riverhead Police arrest UK man in connection to Home Depot theft

Suffolk County police released these images of the suspects in January. (Courtesy SCPD)

Riverhead police detectives have arrested one of three men accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of roofing shingles from the Home Depot in October 2021.

According to police, Miles Connors, 38, of the United Kingdom, was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for his involvement. A press release noted that the department was assisted by special agents from the federal Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations team.

Authorities have been searching for the men since the Oct. 16, 2021 incident. In January, Suffolk County Police Department released surveillance footage of Mr. Connors and two accomplices, seeking the public’s help to identify them.

While police said detectives investigated the case and have determined the identity of all three men, the other two have not been identified by authorities, who said an investigation is still ongoing as to their whereabouts.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 312 or the Riverhead Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.