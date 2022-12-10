Wrestling: SWR, ESM honor Suffolk police officer Tim Thrane at pre-match ceremony

Former wrestler and Suffolk police officer Tim Thrane (right) was honored before Shoreham-Wading River’s match against Eastport South Manor Friday night. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Late in the third period of the opening match on Friday night, Shoreham-Wading River High School wrestler Zack Wilson knew he was in big trouble.

He was losing, 7-2, as little time was left in his 189-lb. bout with Eastport-South Manor’s Jacob Lin. In a dramatic reversal, Wilson wound up pinning his opponent with 18 seconds to spare.

The junior said he got his inspiration from Suffolk County Police Officer Tim Thrane, who attended Shoreham two decades ago.

“I knew I was wrestling for something more than just getting my hand raised,” he said. “I was wrestling for Tim. I had to win for him.”

Thrane, who overcame a near-death experience last year, was honored by the school in a special ceremony prior to the wrestling match with Eastport. The school sold shirts in a fundraiser for the family that said:

Officer Tim Thrane Night

12/9/22

Wrestling Dual

On Nov. 3, 2021, Thrane was given last rites after he was hit by someone who was driving impaired while he was putting out flares on William Floyd Parkway. After a month-long coma and several operations, Thrane left the hospital last December.

He attended the wrestling team’s practice and spoke to the athletes on Thursday. His message hit home.

“It was really a true inspiration hearing his story,” Wilson said after the Wildcats recorded a 54-10 win over Eastport. “It changed the way I look at wrestling. Hearing his story was amazing. Great guy. He has been through a lot. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Thrane attended Shoreham for his first three years of high school while Eastport-South Manor was being built. When it was finished, he decided to be the part of the school’s first graduating class in 2003.

Suffolk County Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drums. (Credit: Bill Landon)



Before Friday’s meet, Suffolk County Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums honored Thrane with a special salute in the gymnasium. The pipes and drums corps also played “When the Saints Go Marching in” when he left Stony Brook Hospital last year.

Shoreham coach Joe Condon called Thrane “a person who never quit.”

“He’s one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met,” added Condon, who coached Thrane years ago. “He’s humble. He is a hard worker. He sacrifices. He’s learned to overcome adversity, all the things wrestling teaches to the hilt. That’s the kind of role model we want our wrestlers to be like – Tim Thrane.”

Thrane, whose wife Janelle and two sons and daughter attended the event, gave a short speech.

“This is amazing.” he said. “I was lucky enough to be a part of both communities – Shoreham and ESM and I was able to serve both as a police officer.”

He added he learned a lot about life from wrestling. He remembered he had a 1-7 record in his first year of wrestling in seventh grade before he improved to 8-1 the next year.

“It takes a lot of guts to go out there win or lose,” Thrane said. “It just had taught me from a young age that you could overcome things through hard work. I think that’s very important. … Life is going throw things at you unexpectedly. I take comfort knowing because you will be able to handle it both mentally and physically. I hit some plateaus along the way this year.”

Thrane hit a high on Wednesday when he returned to duty.

“I’m not the type to sit at home,” he said. “I was home for a year. I was ready to go back to work mentally, at least. Physically, I’m still light duty. I still have a little bit of a road ahead of me, some hurdles. It felt good just to be back at work be back and back with the guys. I’m happy where I’m at.”

So were the Wildcats, who won their second meet of the season while recording seven pins.

Besides Wilson, Chris Colon (118), Will Miller (145), Joe Steimel (152), Nate Spuhter (160), Connor Albano (172) and Aidan Franks (215) pinned their opponents.

Gavin Mangano (110) won by a superior decision, 18-2, and Shane Hall (126), Tommy Palumbo (138) also posted wins.

“It went pretty well,” Condon said. “We still have work to do. We have a mix of a lot of really good veterans and a lot of inexperienced new starters who have filled some spots. We were tested a little bit more than Southampton the other day, so it’s a good start. They’re all wrestling well. They’re finishing the moves. They’ve really worked hard. Most kids aren’t willing to put in the work wrestling requires. I give every kid on the team a lot of credit.”