Boys Basketball: Lacking intensity, Shoreham-Wading River falls to Bayport-Blue Point, 66-35

The biggest battle a team faces early in the season is consistency.

Shoreham-Wading River enjoyed success in the first few games of the season, earning wins over Miller Place, Pierson and Smithtown Christian but Monday night was a game to forget. Bayport-Blue Point led from start to finish and dominated all facets of the game as they defeated the Wildcats at Shoreham-Wading River High School, 66-35.

Bayport-Blue Point (1-1 League IV, 3-1 overall) executed well on every offensive possession as the lead swelled from 10 to 20 points over the course of the third quarter. Every time Shoreham-Wading River put together a few buckets, the Phantoms had an answer.

“That was the poorest game we played all year,” Wildcats Head Coach Kevin Culhane said. “I thought we were prepared – clearly we weren’t.”

Rebounding was a key in Bayport-Blue Point’s success as they dominated the paint. The phantoms had a clear size advantage but that wasn’t a good enough excuse for Culhane.

“We didn’t rebound at all,” the distraught coach said. “We’re not the biggest but we still need to box out. Not only our bigs – everyone needs to box out. The effort has to be there.”

Shoreham-Wading River (1-2 League IV, 3-3 overall) definitely showed flashes of brilliance with the free-flowing play of junior guards Max Julian and Alex Makarewicz.

Julian led the team in points with 13 and added 10 rebounds. He was strong when driving to the basket but his shooting wasn’t quite there. Makarewicz had 10 points and exhibited a soft touch inside the paint, showing off his tear-drop shot when given the opportunity.

The duo’s production wasn’t enough to propel the team to victory and head coach Culhane blames it all on effort and intensity.

“I’m embarrassed about the effort we gave today,” Culhane said. “We’re a better team than that. It’s the effort more than anything else.”

Senior Anthony Osness chipped in 7 points for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will look to get back in the victory column next game as they host Mt. Sinai on Thursday.