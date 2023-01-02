Mary Ann Buchanan of Riverhead, N.Y., formerly of Lindenhurst, N.Y., died Dec. 23, 2022, in her 83rd year.

She was the beloved wife of Donald J. Buchanan; loving mother of Maureen Raab (William) and Michael Buchanan (Deborah); and cherished grandmother of Scott and Ryan Gruenewald and Lauren and Sean Buchanan.

The family received visitors Dec. 27 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. A funeral Mass was held Dec. 28 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y.

