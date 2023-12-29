Regina Irene Martin, 79, passed away peacefully at San Simeon By The Sound on Dec. 19, 2023.

She was born on Governors Island, New York City in 1944. Following her adolescence as an ‘Army Brat’, she moved with her parents and brother to Cutchogue in 1958. She graduated from Southold High School and married Matthew Martin in 1962.

Regina was a homemaker who avidly engaged in activities related to raising five children. She was a class mother, a chaperone, and an ‘NJROTC Mom.’ She enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing and cooking in her spare time. In later years, she drove a school bus for the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district and became friend and mother to many of the students who rode her bus. She was also a cancer survivor.

Her husband, Matthew, predeceased her in May 2023. She is survived by her five children: Lisa (Martin) Geeze and James, Mary Kathleen (Kate) Martin and Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, Matthew J. Martin Jr. and Patricia, Jeremy Martin, Roger Martin and Melissa; her brother Leonard Green; her grandchildren David, Katy and Matt Berry, Erik and Kyle Martin, Anabeth and Addison Martin as well as numerous nieces and

nephews.

The family is keeping arrangements private, however, Ms. Martin will be honored with a mass in her memory on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Council Church, Mattituck.

Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

DeFriest-Grattan is serving the family.

