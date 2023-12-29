Mary Alice Zaleski, lifelong resident of Flanders, died Dec. 23, 2023. She was 94.

Born May 24, 1929 in Aquebogue, she was the daughter of Stanley Trinowski and Edna (Gordon). She graduated Riverhead High School in 1948 and worked as a receptionist for Suffolk County National Bank and in the loan department of Franklin National Bank.

Family said she enjoyed crossword puzzles, rearranging furniture and feats of strength.

Ms. Zaleski is survived by Antoinette Norklund of Riverhead, Donna Zaleski of Flanders, Joanne Moisa of Flanders; four grandchildren John Wade, Sydney Moisa, Jessica Moisa and Aliyah Phelps; and only great-grandchild Danika Alice Blatt.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will be private. Memorial donations in Ms. Zaleski’s name are requested for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

