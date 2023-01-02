On Sunday, Dec. 25, Robert Joseph Theriault, beloved husband and father, passed away. He was 84 years old.

Born to Joseph Theriault and Rosalie Maliet, Robert grew up in City Island, N.Y., with his sister Adelaide. It was there where he met some of his closest lifetime friends and where his love of sailing began.

Robert served his country in the Vietnam War in 1964 as a part of the Army’s 85th Medivac Unit. Robert returned from war and continued to be an active member of the IBEW Local 25, where he met his soon to be father-in-law, John Carter.

John Carter introduced Robert to his eldest daughter, Jeanne, and after several years of courtship they were married in 1970. Robert spent much of his life living in Riverhead, N.Y., and enjoyed sailing and spending time with his friends and family. Robert is remembered as a loving husband, caring father, loyal uncle and proud grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, his two sons, Justin (Jackie) and Adam (Kimberly); and two grandchildren.

A celebration of Robert’s life will take place at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead Monday, Jan. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or Smile Train Foundation.

