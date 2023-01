Leonora Spivak of Riverhead, formerly of Smithtown, passed on Dec. 26, 2022. Born in 1928, she was 94 years old.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis, and survived by her four children, Cynthia (James), Eugene (Adrienne), Bruce (Lisa) and Lisa; grandson Matthew and many other grandchildren.

Cremation and private burial took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice in Leonora’s name.

