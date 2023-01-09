Patricia Mae Smith

Patricia Mae Smith, age 72, of Riverhead, N.Y., formerly of Westhampton Beach, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital surrounded by family.

Pat was born on May 14, 1950, in Riverhead to John and Irene Smith and later raised by her mother and stepfather, Malry Tardd Sr. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend.

She graduated from Westhampton Beach High School in 1969. After high school she went on to work and eventually retired from Verizon; she then worked at Catholic Charities.

Patricia is survived by her stepfather, Malry Tardd Sr., and his wife, Eva Tardd; son David Woodson Jr.; siblings Priscilla (Smith) Bloxon and spouse Lucion III, Malry Tardd Jr. and spouse Dion, and Pamela (Tardd) Bloxon and spouse Charles Sr.; three cherished granddaughters, Alanah, Serenity and Mia Woodson; several godchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, John Smith; her mother, Irene Tardd; and brother Lester Smith.

Pat had a beautiful spirit and a genuine big heart to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She truly loved and cherished her family, son, grandchildren and friends unconditionally. She was a proud and dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan.

A wake will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Werner & Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach. A prayer service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Westhampton Cemetery.

