Daily Update: $5M slated for Riverside sewer project, Students selected for prestigious music conference

Bryan Enos, right, with his band teacher Joseph Randazzo. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Sewers — key to redevelopment — slated for Riverside under $5M grant

Students from Riverhead, SWR selected for All-Eastern music ensemble

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Remembering Anne Trimble, 70, ‘A very special person’

Village, State park partner on Christmas tree reuse program

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘The Daddy Ferry:’ A Shelter Island remembrance

Girls basketball team is re-invigorated coming back after two rough seasons

Shelter Island Lions call for nominees for its Citizenship Award

Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor from Congressman Nick LaLota

NORTHFORKER

Axe & Smash Axe Throwing Lounge opens inside Mattituck Cinemas Thursday

Q&A: Local boutique owners talk fashion trends for 2023

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Keftedes (Greek meatballs)

South Fork Dream Home: Charming and chill in Water Mill

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.