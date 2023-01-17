Robert W. Keller

Robert W. “Bob” Keller, formerly of Riverhead, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after a short illness. He was 77 years old.

Bob (as he was known) was predeceased by his parents, John and Alice, and his brothers John and Richard. He is survived by his sister, Arlene Johnson of Nesconset, and brother Daniel Keller of Riverhead. Bob also leaves behind two sons, Travis, of Southold and Brett, of Jamesport. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Megan and Travis Jr. of Southold and Brett Jr. of Riverhead.

Bob was a master carpenter and enjoyed many things, especially tractors and being with family.

A memorial will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at übergeek Brewing Company, 400 Hallett Ave., Riverhead, from 1 to 6 p.m.

This is a paid notice.