Aspiring journalists in Wading River collaborate with students in Queens

Wading River School newspaper club members with adviser Christina Sacchitello. (Courtesy photo)

After months of collaboration fifth-grade students from Wading River School’s newspaper club, Wildcat Tracks, teamed up on Google Meet last week with students from P.S. 17Q in Astoria, Queens. The two clubs worked together to produce stories about one another for their respective school newspapers.

Wildcat Tracks club adviser Christina Sacchitello helped her students put together a list of interesting facts about the Wading River community and its history to share with the P.S. 17Q students. This started a conversation among the students, who live 70 miles from each other.

Topics included Wading River’s history, the renowned Tesla Science Center, their proximity to fun times at Splish Splash water park and the small town’s love for its four pizzerias. Students in Queens listed similar facts about their own neighborhood.

“The students were so excited to start writing about P.S. 17Q,” said Ms. Sacchitello . “This was a terrific learning experience for both the students and myself, and we are looking forward to more collaboration in the future.”

The students at the two schools will highlight the virtual visit in their newspapers and share with each other in the coming weeks.