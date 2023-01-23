Hampton Bays man sentenced in 2020 slaying of ‘romantic rival’

Alcides Lopez Cambara was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 34-year-old Marco Grisales. (Courtesy photo)

A 42-year-old Hampton Bays man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the robbery and murder of a “romantic rival” in Riverhead in 2020, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Monday.

Alcides Lopez Cambara was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery by a jury last month for his role in the death of Marco Grisales, 34, of East Hampton.

“This sentence cannot change history and the fact that the loss of the victim’s life was both brutal and senseless,” Mr. Tierney said in a statement. “This was a violent and premeditated murder and robbery. We are gratified that the judge imposed the requested maximum sentence and hope the victim’s loved ones find some solace in the sentence.”

Authorities discovered Mr. Grisales’ body in his pickup truck on Nov. 11, 2020 after a concerned resident reported a disabled vehicle along Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead. Police launched a criminal investigation based on head injuries the victim sustained.

Prosecutors said Mr. Lopez Cambara was jealous that Mr. Grisales contacted his then-girlfriend, Tyara Lemus, asking to see her that evening for his birthday.

Ms. Lemus, who testified against Mr. Lopez Cambara, helped lure the victim to what ultimately became his murder scene by meeting him at a nearby McDonald’s and driving to a party at a local farm, where the defendant and two others were waiting to rob him.

Once they arrived, Mr. Lopez Cambara, Dennis Jonathan Hernandez Abanao and a third man who has not been identified by police dragged the victim out of his car and bludgeoned him to death with the barrel of a shotgun.

Jewelry and other valuables were stolen from his truck as his lifeless body was placed in the bed of his pickup, which was driven away from the scene and abandoned along Roanoke Avenue.

In the days following the murder, Ms. Lemus used an alias to call the police and provide information about the other individuals involved in the attack. She ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for her role in the crime. Mr. Hernandez Abanao pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and both are awaiting sentencing, officials said.