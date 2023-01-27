Police Blotters: Grand larceny reported at Polo outlet, Juvenile arrested for burglary

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

A man and a woman wearing masks removed $3,000 worth of assorted merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets Friday morning and fled the area in a black Honda Civic, according to police.

• A Calverton woman told police last Wednesday morning that someone had gained access her Visa credit card and charged $112 on it.

• Two juveniles smashed the front door glass at Crystal Garden Chinese Friday morning and entered the business, stealing cash from the register. Police were called to the scene and arrested one of the them, according to police.

• A juvenile was placed under arrest at Staples Friday and charged with third-degree burglary.

• Meredith Foster, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree contempt of court and second-degree harassment Friday on Donna Drive in Calverton.

• A man stole a 12-pack of beer from the Stop & Shop on Route 58 on Jan. 17, according to police, who said the beer was worth $15.

• A Southampton police officer documented graffiti on three items at a Suffolk County bus stop and sign near the County Center in Riverside while on patrol in the area Sunday morning.

Photographs were taken of the markings and damaged property, according to a report.

• Southampton police cited a 40-year-old man for possessing an open can of Natural Ice beer in public along Flanders Road Sunday afternoon.

The man, Anibal Sinay Saban, was issued a ticket and arrested after police discovered he had an active warrant out for failure to appear in court for a charge of public urination in 2016.

• A 57-year-old Centereach man was ticketed for driving with a suspended registration during a traffic stop along Nugent Drive in Riverside last Tuesday morning.

He was charged with a violation and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.