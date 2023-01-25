Richard W. Grathwohl

Richard Warren Grathwohl

Richard Warren Grathwohl, lifelong resident of Cutchogue, passed away at home in the early hours of Jan. 20, 2023. He was 83 years old.

Richard was affectionately known as Dick for most of his life. Later, he began using the name R.W. He was born Nov. 12, 1939, the second of two sons, to Alice M. Griffing and Allen E. Grathwohl. R.W. attended Cutchogue Elementary School and Mattituck High School.

On May 10, 1958, R.W. married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn “Poochie” Helen Konchalski. They were the parents of two daughters, Debbie and Terry. R.W. and JoAnn were married 54 years when JoAnn passed away in October 2012.

After high school, R.W. started learning the printing trade at Baxter Brothers in Mattituck. A few years later, he began working for Suffolk County as a pressman in the print shop. At the time of his retirement, he had worked his way up to print shop foreman, an accomplishment that gave him great pride.

R.W. was a devoted member of Cutchogue Fire Department. Every morning, he would get his coffee and stop in the firehouse to check up on it. He had his beloved Plectron (fire radio) on night and day.

At happy hour, he could be found enjoying a libation at Legends restaurant in New Suffolk. Management awarded his loyalty with a reserved parking spot in front of the restaurant, complete with an official sign.

In addition to his daughters, Debbie (Ben Summerhalder) and Terry, R.W. is survived by five grandchildren, Rachel (James Elliott), Benji and Mary Beth Summerhalder, and Zackery and Joshua (Taylor) Edwards. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ilizibith and Christian Summerhalder.

The family wishes to thank East End Hospice for the excellent care given to R.W. Thanks also to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home for assisting the family.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Cutchogue Fire Department services will be held at 6 p.m. Following visiting hours, the family will host “R.W.’s Final Happy Hour” at Legends beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cutchogue Cemetery, with CFD chaplain Tom Roslak officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated.

