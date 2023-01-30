Warren George Kappenberg

April 26, 1947 – Jan. 29, 2023

Warren Kappenberg of Baiting Hollow died on Jan. 29, 2023, at the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 75 years old.

He was born on April 26, 1947, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Alice and Herbert Kappenberg.

He graduated from Riverhead High School with the Class of 1965 and attended Hudson Valley Community College to study electronics. In 1966 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, assigned to Officers Candidate School in Fort Sill, Okla., and commissioned as a first lieutenant. Warren served one tour in Vietnam with the First Calvary Division as a field artillery officer and received a Bronze Star. Upon honorable discharge in 1969 he attended C.W. Post College.

Warren turned his love of the outdoors into a career, working as the first mate on the Double Header, a 54-foot sport fishing boat that traveled as far as South America and the Azores in pursuit of International Game Fish Association record game fish. Warren was a skilled trim carpenter and finished his career working on the North and South forks for custom home builders.

Warren loved to travel; Montana, Wyoming, Belize and Mexico were often on his itinerary where he shared many guided hunting and fishing trips. Beyond the outdoors, he spent countless hours behind a ham radio transceiver. His call sign was W2WGK and he was an active member of the Peconic Amateur Radio Club.

He is survived by his sister, Alice Van de Wetering (Jack); his brother, Bill Kappenberg (Gail); five nieces and nephews, Peggy Ziegler, Stephen Van de Wetering, Kurt Van de Wetering, Bryan Kappenberg and Heidi O’Connor; and 10 grandnieces and -nephews.

The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

