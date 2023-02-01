Daily Update: Comprehensive plan update begins anew, Mattituck Cinemas drops first-run films

Mattituck cinemas will show second-run and revival films instead of the latest blockbusters. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Efforts to update town’s Comprehensive Plan begin anew as consulting firm launches website

Mattituck movie theater dropping first-run films

Girls Basketball: SWR improves to 18-0 with another blowout victory

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boston-based real estate firm purchases Greenporter Hotel

Boys Basketball: Greenport takes home loss to Smithtown Christian

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

In-person quorum mandate disrupts Town committees

NORTHFORKER

Made on the North Fork: Contemporary Assemblage Art with David Betts

Where to catch live music this winter

SOUTHFORKER

More than a hill of beans: Cassoulet with Sylvie Bigar at Almond, February 9th

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 22.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

