Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 2, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by the Real Estate Report Inc., dated Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Craig & Sonia Alfieri to Julia Sweeney & Brendan Keogh, 79 Peconic Bay Blvd. (600-86-4-12.006) (R) $780,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Francine & Frank Palmer to Karel Amaranth, 12 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-52) (R) $600,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Geoffroy Penny to Debra Roth Family Trust, 570 Mason Drive (1000-104-7-2) (R) $4,700,000

• James M Brodsky & Huck Hirsch to Amy Sillman, 1270 Skunk Lane (1000-97-3-13.001) (R) $1,536,000

• John & Donna Kowalsick to Michael Poulos & Michele Pasquale, 680 Duck Pond Road (1000-83-4-15) (R) $999,999

• Gary & Randy Ackerman to Robert Kelty, 525 Deerfoot Path, (1000-97-7-20.001) (R) $925,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• John & Joy Gallagher to Robert & Barbara Keller, 730 Bayview Drive (1000-37-5-5) (R) $850,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Michael & Sarah Mazzaferro to Marc & Kristen Perman, 130 Bennet Road (1000-40-5-1.001) (R) $925,000

• Wyandanch Real Estate Corporation to Cynthia Lewis, 520 Green Hill Lane (1000-33-3-10) (R) $1,478,000

• Edward V Werthner & Nancy E Ryan to Suzanne Sattler, 217 Bridge Street (1001-2-2-8.004) (R) $930,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Jason Juriako to Gregory & Jacqueline Goodale, 270 Manor Lane (600-47-2-5.003) (R) $615,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Thomas Wilcenski to BVBNY LLC, 2800 Main Road (1000-125-3-7.005) (R) $710,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Eric & Marie Muntner to Robert & Lisa LaSalle, 4210 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-28) (R) $1,501,000

ORIENT (11957)

• North Fork Building Company LLC to James Kelly & Elizabeth Kellerman (1000-15-5-24.031) (R) $2,900,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Camp Equities LLC to William & Victoria Pryor, 782 Reeves Avenue (600-43-1-1.009) (R) $1,200,000

• James Wilson & Cindy Wilson to GR Riverhead Land LLC, 1418 Pulaski Street (600-101-2-12.006) (R) $2,200,000

• 201 Tyler Court LLC to Lars & Margaret King, 201 Tyler Court (600-64-1-6.052) (R) $879,000

• John Czartosieski to Michael & Lisa Tilley, 68 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.031) (R) $819,000

• Estate of Patrick Pollock to John Jerdan & Donna Forte, 92 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.02-1-92) (R) $650,000

• Vincent & Maxine Love to 399 South Floyd Road LLC, 317 Doctors Path (600-65-4-19) (R) $550,000

• Eugene Robinson to Carlos & Blanca Fuentes, 34 Fanning Street (600-120-1-8.004) (R) $500,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Carolyn Baron to Kujtim & Arben Lajqi, 29 Hilo Drive (700-14-2-59) (R) $1,275,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Khalid Chaudhary to Kory & Amanda MacKillop, 2425 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-3-22.005) (R) $800,000

• Ellen Herman to Great Pond Haus LLC, 1655 Lake Drive (1000-59-5-8.001) (R) $1,200,000

• Stavroula & George Protonentis to Tara & Alan MacIntyre, 215 Tarpon Drive (1000-53-5-3) (R) $1,100,000

• Vincent & Carolyn Thomsen to David & Catherine Schneck, 265 Mailer Court (1000-70-9-33) (R) $975,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Robert Lettieri & Stephen Spinelli to Linda Mott, 154 Sylvan Drive (600-33-4-11) (R) $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)