Daily Update: Fundraiser for fire victims, How to view the rare green comet in local skies
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 2 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Fundraiser underway for Riverhead fire victims who were rescued by two off-duty volunteers
Here’s how to view the rare ‘Green Comet’ on the North Fork
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 2, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Environmental, traffic concerns discussed as civic group meets with Mattituck hotel developer
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Heights Pharmacy tells Medicaid recipients to use CVS
School superintendent outlines spending
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Feb. 2
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: No horseplay—a Bridgehampton home within trotting distance of the Hampton Classic
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 17.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.