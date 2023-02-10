Police: Sanitation worker airlifted after serious injury in Jamesport

The collision between a garbage truck and parked dump truck occurred on Kirby Lane in Jamesport. (Credit: Google Maps)

A local sanitation worker suffered a serious leg injury after the garbage truck he was riding on struck a dump truck in Jamesport, Riverhead police said.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. Friday to report the collision between the two trucks on Kirby Lane in Jamesport. A garbage truck that was traveling southbound in reverse struck a parked dump truck, officials said. The sanitation worker, identified by police as 25-year-old Javier Palma-Guevara, was riding on the back step of the garbage truck and suffered a serious leg injury, according to a police press release.

He was rendered immediate first aid by the first arriving officer, police said.

Law enforcement and first responders cordoned off an area near South Jamesport Beach as a Suffolk County Police Department helicopter arrived to transport Mr. Palma-Guevara to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and the driver of the garbage truck, Juan Valencia, 50, of Brentwood, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

He is not currently facing criminal charges, police said.

Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance, Jamesport Fire Department, Suffolk County Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit, the SCPD motor carrier unit and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also responded to the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.