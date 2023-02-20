Aquebogue resident William “Nate” Edington died Feb. 16, 2023, at his home. He was 80.

Born June 25, 1942, in Medford, Ore., he was the son of James and Edith (Luttropp) Edington.

After some college, Mr. Edington served with the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He worked as a tugboat captain on Staten Island.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (née Meyer); his sons, Nathan and Jeremiah (Carrie); and five grandchildren.

The family received visitors Feb. 19 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Closing prayers on Feb. 20 were followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.