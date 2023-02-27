Daily Update: Wildcats are county champs, Environmental forum unites elected officials and advocates

The Shoreham-Wading River girls basketball team celebrating their win. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls basketball: Wildcats are county champs!

At environmental forum, officials discuss host of issues including waste management, housing needs

Blotters: Pair from the Bronx caught driving stolen car in Calverton, Florida man charged with menacing a police officer

Renowned guitarist Mike Dawes dazzles at The Suffolk

Editorial: The electric car fire that cost four lives is a warning

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport mayoral candidates to face off in first debate Tuesday; other forums set for trustees

Southold Blotter: Greenport man reports identity theft, Park district reports bench stolen

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islanders craft blankets for patients: Volunteer efforts to help seniors

Island Profile: Bert Waife, Here, there, everywhere and finally home

NORTHFORKER

The best thing I ate this month: Gorgonzola gnocchi from Insatiable Eats

In good care: How Peconic Bay Medical Center is expanding women’s health care on the East End

One Minute on the North Fork: Coffee break at North Fork Moto

What’s for sale: Newly constructed homes in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

At the 2023 Love Bites, Hamptons chefs cook for a cure

Bound together! Local bookstores ain’t scared of a new B&N coming to town

Southforker Stories: Art is life for SAC exec director Christina Mossaides Strassfield

Start your engines at Hampton Car Club

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are possible this evening with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, the NWS said. A mix of rain and snow will continue to fall into Tuesday morning.

