Daily Update: CSEA employees fear cost of living increase will fall short of goal, ‘Top Gun’ 5K will honor Andrew McMorris

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As union negotiations continue with Riverhead town, CSEA fears cost of living increase will fall short

Second annual ‘Top Gun’ 5K will honor late Boy Scout Andrew McMorris in Calverton

Woman sentenced to 25 years to life for 2020 murder of Aquebogue man

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold CSEA pressures town for higher pay during contract negotiations

Unidentified man tried to gain access to Southold schools Wednesday afternoon

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

County Legislator Fleming won’t seek re-election

New York City consulting firm to work on Shelter Island Comprehensive Plan

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Eats: Our top picks from Encanto Crêpes & Cafe in Greenport

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of March 3

SOUTHFORKER

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with parades all month long

Mission-driven South Fork Bakery crafts cookies and careers for challenged adults

WEATHER

It will be partly cloudy today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance for snow after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 36.

