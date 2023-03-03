Daily Update: CSEA employees fear cost of living increase will fall short of goal, ‘Top Gun’ 5K will honor Andrew McMorris
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 3, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
As union negotiations continue with Riverhead town, CSEA fears cost of living increase will fall short
Second annual ‘Top Gun’ 5K will honor late Boy Scout Andrew McMorris in Calverton
Woman sentenced to 25 years to life for 2020 murder of Aquebogue man
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold CSEA pressures town for higher pay during contract negotiations
Unidentified man tried to gain access to Southold schools Wednesday afternoon
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
County Legislator Fleming won’t seek re-election
New York City consulting firm to work on Shelter Island Comprehensive Plan
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Eats: Our top picks from Encanto Crêpes & Cafe in Greenport
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of March 3
SOUTHFORKER
Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with parades all month long
Mission-driven South Fork Bakery crafts cookies and careers for challenged adults
WEATHER
It will be partly cloudy today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance for snow after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 36.
