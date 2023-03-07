Daniel J. Osip

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Daniel J. Osip on Feb. 24, 2023, at his home in Brownsville, Texas, after a long illness. He was 79.

Dan was born April 7, 1943, in Riverhead, N.Y. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1961 and shortly after enlisted in the United States Navy with his buddy “Sandy” Thaddeus A. Niksa. He was an E6 aviation electronics technician and a Vietnam era veteran, serving from July 24, 1962, to July 23, 1973. He married Maureen Burgess in 1967 in Spain.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen; his sons, twins David (Joann) and Philip (Christie), and Damien (Ivanka); four grandchildren, Lucas, Michael, Sean and Thomas; and his brothers, Michael, of Calverton and Paul, of Riverhead.

Burial, with full military honors, will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Dan, rest in peace.

