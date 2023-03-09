Town pulls BESS from agenda, will continue discussing subject at future work session

It’s off!

It’s on!

It’s off again!

That was the route three proposed resolutions dealing with battery energy storage systems seemed to take at Tuesday’s Riverhead Town Board meeting.

The resolutions were to adopt laws defining and regulating battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the town code, which currently makes no mention of them.

The Town Board held a public hearing on the issue on Dec. 20, at which most comments were in opposition to such facilities.

The resolutions were not among the draft resolutions issued by Town Clerk Diane Wilhelm on Monday afternoon or the draft resolutions reviewed publicly by the board at its work session last Thursday.

But on Tuesday morning, they appeared on the agenda, angering some residents who have spoken against BESS.

“You have outdone yourselves in secrecy and stealth this time,” resident Kathy McGraw of Northville wrote in a letter to the board Tuesday.

By the time the Town Board meeting began, the resolutions were gone.

“The three resolutions pertaining to Battery Energy Storage Systems have been removed from the agenda today,” deputy supervisor Devon Higgins said prior to the meeting.

Ms. Higgins said the board can now discuss the BESS issue at a work session before voting to adopt it. She said that BFJ Planning, the company the town hired to complete its comprehensive plan update, has arranged to have an expert in the State Environmental Quality Review Act address the board at a March 16 work session.

How did the resolutions get on the agenda in the first place? “Initially they thought it was the right time, but now we want to bring it to work session,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said after the meeting.

Asked who she meant, the supervisor said the planning department and the board had discussed it.

