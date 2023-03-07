Earl W. Bedrick

On Feb. 21, 2023, longtime Mattituck resident Earl W. Bedrick passed away. He was 75.

He was born on July 10, 1947, to Josephine Bogue and Allen Edwin Bedrick and lived in the Huntington area as a child.

Earl, along with his wife, Diane, owned and operated a landscape business for 30 years. His favorite hobby was diving. He was a sweet and gentle man and he will sincerely be missed.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Jerry, and his two sons, Jason and Darrin. He is survived by his wife of 45 years and his daughter, Kerri Bedrick, and grandson, Eli Henrys.

Arrangements, which are pending at press time, are in the care of Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River.

This is a paid notice.