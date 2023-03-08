Daily Update: Riverhead teacher publishes book on innovative course, Democrats announce slate for local elections

Jamaal Boyce holding his recently published book about his groundbreaking class, “Teenage Perspectives on The Black Experience in America.” (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead teacher publishes book about his course that examines the Black experience in America

Narcan kits expanding throughout North Fork to combat drug overdoses

Riverhead Democrats announce candidates for fall election

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ opens at Southold High School this weekend

Richard “Dick” Mullen Jr., who grew his family business one customer at a time, dies at 86

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island restaurant features local food and staff housing: Léon’s is six months old and thriving

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 7, 2023

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Fiber Arts opens on Love Lane

Shop Local: North Fork Craft Wines

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.