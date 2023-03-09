Anne C. Lao of Aquebogue died March 8, 2023, at age 82.

Born March 2, 1941, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Reginald and Anastasia (Mullen) Donahue.

Anne earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a registered nurse.

Sue is survived by her husband, Rogelio; her sons, Michael (Tammy), Roger Jr. (Jennifer), Christopher and Timothy (Regina); her grandchildren, Kennedy, Payton, Sydney, Dylan, Devyn, Samantha, Lindsay, Grayson, Ryan, Kyle, Cooper, Maxx and Keira; her great-grandchildren, Cameron and Claire; and her sisters Jean and Sheila.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Interment will take place at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.