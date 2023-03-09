Anne C. Lao
Anne C. Lao of Aquebogue died March 8, 2023, at age 82.
Born March 2, 1941, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Reginald and Anastasia (Mullen) Donahue.
Anne earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a registered nurse.
Sue is survived by her husband, Rogelio; her sons, Michael (Tammy), Roger Jr. (Jennifer), Christopher and Timothy (Regina); her grandchildren, Kennedy, Payton, Sydney, Dylan, Devyn, Samantha, Lindsay, Grayson, Ryan, Kyle, Cooper, Maxx and Keira; her great-grandchildren, Cameron and Claire; and her sisters Jean and Sheila.
The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.
Interment will take place at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.
