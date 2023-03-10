Blotters: Riverhead man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

• Police arrested a 26-year-old Riverhead man on drug charges during a traffic stop in Riverside last week.

Reports said Oscar Benitez-Guzman was stopped on Flanders Road for a traffic infraction last Thursday around 6:40 p.m. when he was found to be in possession of two open Corona bottles in the vehicle.

During a search, an officer also recovered a small, clear bag containing “a white powdery substance” from his front left pocket, officials said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and an equipment violation and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.

• Alejandro Coyago-Jimenez, 26, of Riverhead, was arrested for DWI after driving recklessly on Sunrise Highway, according to Southampton Town police.

An officer observed a vehicle cross from the shoulder of the highway onto a grassy median and back into the travel lane while traveling as low as 25 mph and accelerating rapidly back to 55 mph near exit 63 westbound in Westhampton shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

As police initiated a traffic stop, Mr. Coyago-Jimenez reportedly drove off the right shoulder of the roadway, striking two trees.

He was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and several vehicle and traffic law violations, officials said.

•Southampton Town police arrested a 30-year-old Flanders man for DWI after a motor vehicle accident Monday.

Police received a report of a crash near Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail around 6 p.m. and patrol units determined that one of the motorists, Julio Luna-Luna, was intoxicated.

Mr. Luna-Luna was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated due to a previous conviction and several traffic infractions.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, police said.

• Aniyah Pita, 22, of Calverton, was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after she was stopped on Lake Ave. in Riverside Saturday.

Police said she was driving with a suspended license and was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Flanders woman filed a police report last Monday to report that between 2009 and 2015, her daughter took advantage of her during a period of illness by selling multiple properties she owned without her consent. According to a police report, the woman said her daughter made her sign legal documents while she was in a “diminished capacity.”

Detectives were notified about the incident.

Riverhead Police working with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead Community Awareness Program conducted a vape and tobacco compliance check of 19 locations on March 1, targeting the sale of vape and tobacco compliance under the age of 21.

The result led to the arrest of Davit Gorgodze, an employee of FA Grocery on East Main Street, and Esther Rivera-Rivas, an employee of the American Gas Station on Main Road in Jamesport, for second-degree unlawful dealing with a child.

The other 17 locations were found to be in compliance, according to police.

• A West Main Street resident told police Saturday that two tires were stolen from his home. The estimated value of the tires is $600, according to police.

• Danola Wooten, age and address not available, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Roberto Landi-Choro, age and available not available, was charged with petit larceny following his arrest at Target on Route 58 in Riverhead Sunday.

• A woman told police last Wednesday that someone used her personal information to open a Goldman Sachs bank account. Additional information was not available.

• A theft of shoes from the UGG Australia store at Tanger Outlets was reported Friday, according to police, who said the detective division is handling the case.

Additional information was not available.

• Kevin Purnell, age and address unavailable, was arrested for harassment last Wednesday at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• Carlor Rosales-Nunez, 38, address unavailable, was arrested on a Riverhead warrant last Thursday on West Main Street in Riverhead.

• Erik Johansen, age and address unavailable, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt of court on Winged Food Way Friday in Riverhead. Additional information not available.

• A theft was reported at the Nautica outlet store at Tanger Outlets Saturday. Police did not indicate the estimated value of the theft, additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.