Daily Update: Riverhead students duct-tape their principal, SWR girls basketball team falls in LI championship

Students at Roanoke Ave. Elementary rose to their reading challenge and, in turn, got to duct tape their principal to a wall. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Students duct tape principal to wall at Roanoke Ave Elementary School — their reward for a stellar ‘reading week’

Girls Basketball: SWR falls to Manhasset in overtime during Long Island championship game

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue trainer running half marathon in honor of client battling lung cancer

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police Officer of the Year Sean Clark — ‘Always willing to help’

Movement by state on affordable housing funds

NORTHFORKER

Exploring the North Fork pizza trail

North Fork Dream Home: Spectacular Southold beach house

WEATHER

A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain, wind, flooding and the potential for snow to Long Island today, according to the National Weather Service. Steady rain with a temperature around 36 is expected throughout the day and a mix of rain and snow is expected between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The low tonight will be near 33.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.