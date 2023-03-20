Riverhead BID unveils packed lineup of events planned for this year, from Alive on 25 to holiday bonfire

The 2022 kick-off to Alive on 25 featured plenty of live music. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association unveiled its list of events for this year at Thursday’s Town Board work session.

The BIDMA will continue to hold its popular “Alive on 25” events on Fridays — a change from Thursdays — that was first made last year.

Alive on 25 shuts down Main Street for a street fair with live music on several stages, food, games, vendors and other pop-ups including classic car shows.

“People are happy with the switch to Fridays,” Councilman Tim Hubbard said, noting that the Friday event is popular because many people are off on Saturday.

The first of four planned Alive on 25 events will also feature fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

That event is usually extremely popular, according to Kristy Verity, the executive director of the BIDMA, who said subsequent Alive on Five events toward the end of summer draw smaller turnouts.

The scheduled dates for Alive on 25 are June 30, July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11. A rain date is also planned for Aug. 18.

Several other events are planned for the downtown area this year.

• The BID lineup calls for Reflexions: Art in the Park, cohosted with the East End Tourism Alliance, to take place at Grangebel Park on Saturday, June 17; Friday, July 21; Saturday, Aug. 19; and Saturday, Sept. 30 in conjunction with an Oktoberfest celebration.

• The Cardboard Boat Race, co-hosted with the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12.

• The popular Halloween Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, with a rain date of Oct. 28. Mr. Hubbard said he was “shocked” at how many people attended the Halloween Fest, which kicks off with Coffin Races on Griffing Ave. and also features trick-or-treating and a costume parade down Main Street.

• The final event is the annual Holiday Parade and Bonfire co-hosted with the Riverhead Lion’s Club on the riverfront on Saturday, Dec. 9.