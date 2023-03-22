Daily Update: $5M grant for clean water, Arrest in Main Street robbery, Blue Masques present ‘The Prom’

The Blue Masques at a rehearsal for “The Prom” on Monday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town gets $5M for clean drinking water in sections of Manorville and Calverton

Riverhead High School Blue Masques theater group presents ‘The Prom’ this weekend

Cops: Riverhead man arrested after displaying BB gun during gas station robbery

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stuessi wins Greenport Village mayoral race; Brennan and Dougherty-Johnson prevail in trustees race

Oysterponds school board welcomes new district superintendent and principal

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

For the birds — Islanders come together to welcome back the ospreys

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 21, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Here’s where to enjoy brunch on the North Fork this Easter Sunday

The best thing I ate this month: Classic Pad Thai from Grace & Grit’s pop-up

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Chef Jeremy Blutstein’s fluke crudo

South Fork Dream Home: Get a taste of the SoFo with a summer rental!

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 43.

