Daily Update: New frozen dessert shop on Main Street, Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to rain
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 24, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Victoria’s Helado, a new frozen dessert shop, opens in downtown Riverhead
Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to April 1
Controversial Riverside 7-Eleven proposal still under review
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Groundbreaking county water main extension project will link Southold Town to Central Pine Barrens aquifer
North Fork School districts begin preparing 2023-2024 budgets
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Video series from the Shelter Island Historical Society
Quick Quiz — Asking around the Island | Mike Johnson
NORTHFORKER
Salumeria Sarto, a new cheese shop, is coming to Greenport
North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of March 24
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: South Fork Mule
Hikes, music and dancing on tap this weekend, with plenty of paella
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 37.
