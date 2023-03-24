Daily Update: New frozen dessert shop on Main Street, Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to rain

Marleny and Cristobal Espinoza, owners of Victoria’s Helados downtown Riverhead’s newest frozen dessert shop. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, March 24, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Victoria’s Helado, a new frozen dessert shop, opens in downtown Riverhead

Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to April 1

Controversial Riverside 7-Eleven proposal still under review

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Groundbreaking county water main extension project will link Southold Town to Central Pine Barrens aquifer

North Fork School districts begin preparing 2023-2024 budgets

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Video series from the Shelter Island Historical Society

Quick Quiz — Asking around the Island | Mike Johnson

NORTHFORKER

Salumeria Sarto, a new cheese shop, is coming to Greenport

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of March 24

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: South Fork Mule

Hikes, music and dancing on tap this weekend, with plenty of paella

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 37.

