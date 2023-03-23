Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to April 1

Bagpipers in the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day in 2022. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Due to expected rain on Saturday, the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed to Saturday, April 1, according to John Cuddy of the East End Emerald Society.

The National Weather Service has forecast a 100% chance of precipitation on Saturday with a high near 48 degrees and breezy conditions possible.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. along Main Road at Washington Avenue and continue east to the Jamesport Fire Department headquarters on Manor Lane. This year’s parade will be led by grand marshals Joann and Patrick Waski of Jamesport.