Daily Update: Riverhead Free Library budget vote set for Tuesday, New chairs of surgery and cardiology at PBMC
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 31, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Vote on $4.7 million Riverhead Free Library budget is Tuesday
New surgery, cardiology chairs hired at PBMC in Riverhead
Guest Spot: Supreme Court case could change our elections
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Virtual Enterprise programs give local students a glimpse at building a business from the ground up
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Candidate for Town Board pleaded guilty to felony: Albert Dickson got probation for 2015 violation
Assemblyman predicts late state budget plan: Housing compact one of ‘top tier issues’ for Legislature
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in April
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of March 31
SOUTHFORKER
Springs Food Pantry’s chili chowdown warms locals hearts, and bellies
Southside Sips: Kidd Squid’s Perfect Parrish Shandy
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance for showers after 2 p.m. and the low will be around 48.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.