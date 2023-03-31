Riverhead high school locked down after student allegedly brought bullets — but no weapon — to school

A Riverhead high school student was taken into police custody Friday after allegedly bringing bullets into the school and prompting a security alert that sent the school into lockdown, according to a letter to parents from school officials.

At no point were students or faculty in danger, the school superintendent said in the letter to parents.

The incident began early Friday afternoon, when an unidentified student found a bullet in a school hallway and brought it to the attention of school administrators. When a second student brought a bullet he said was “given” to him to school officials, administrators contacted the Riverhead Police Department.

The student who allegedly brought the bullets to school was “apprehended” by police and did not have a weapon, according to school superintendent Dr. Augustine Tornatore’s letter to parents.

A spokesperson for the Riverhead Police Department declined to comment on the incident.

Parent Monique Parsons said she first learned something was amiss at the school when she received repeated text messages from her daughter telling her how much she loved her and informing her mother that she was “very, very scared.”

Ms. Parsons said her daughter had been on the way to a school bathroom when a security guard sent her back to her classroom.

“You can’t be here, this is not a safe situation,” Ms. Parsons quoted the guard as telling her ninth grade daughter. “You have to go back to your classroom and tell your teacher to lock the door.” She said that her daughter’s teacher “had no idea what was going on.

“She had the students go and huddle in a corner together, out of view of the classroom door.”

Ms. Parsons said she received the first text from her daughter at 1:25 p.m., and received a recorded message from the school alerting parents to the incident at 2:44 p.m.

She said she immediately drove to the school after receiving her daughter’s text, where she met other parents gathered outside the front door who were equally upset and insisting they be let in to retrieve their children.

Ms. Parsons said she observed students exiting the side of the building without a security guard present while the lockdown was still in place, and asserted that it appeared that “anyone” could have entered the school at that point.

She said that as several parents stood outside the school’s front door, one parent slipped by a security guard, got into the school, and exited with her child a few minutes later.

After that, she said, parents were allowed into the building after having their IDs scanned by security.

Ms. Parsons said her daughter told her that the high school has not conducted a lockdown drill during this school year, an assertion that she said she finds disturbing.

“As of tomorrow, we’re in April,” she said. “We’ve been in school since September. Knowing what the climate [in schools] is nationally, it’s ridiculous that they haven’t held a drill all year.”

Calls to the school district and Dr. Tornatore’s office were not immediately returned.

“Safety remains our highest priority, and the District will continue working with Riverhead Police on this investigation,” Dr. Tornatore wrote in the letter to parents, which was also posted on the school’s website.