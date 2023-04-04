Daily Update: Groundbreaking for hockey dome, Calverton water main extension work to begin, Times Review honored at newspaper convention
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic Hockey Foundation breaks ground on hockey dome in Calverton
Water Authority aiming to begin Calverton water main extension this year
Times Review newspapers take home awards at state conference, recognized for general excellence
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Meet the musicians behind ‘Who Are Those Guys,’ who dominate live music on the North Fork
Suffolk Times honored for ‘general excellence’ at annual press awards
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Women commodores make history at area yacht clubs: No longer just an old boys network
The Reporter honored by New York Press Association
Students taking a closer look for science class
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Sleek, modern farmhouse in Jamesport
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 44.
