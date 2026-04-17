Pop in for a pop-up farmers market at East End Food Hub

Stop by East End Food Hub’s pop-up farmers market this weekend to check out local early spring produce, artisan gifts and good food. (Credit: Victoria Caruso file photo)

East End Food Hub is holding a Spring Pop-Up Farmers Market on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 139 Main Road in Riverhead.

As always, those who visit can look forward to a curated selection of early spring produce, cut flowers and potted plants, freshly baked goods, local food and handcrafted goods made by Long Island artisans.

For the sea-faring and -enjoying folk, visit North Fork Seafood and Chowderhead Soup’s stalls. At the end of your visit, top off a wonderful day meeting the Island’s makers with sweet treats from Vienna Cookie Company, Rustik Cake Studio and Aki’s Kitchen.

The event is free to attend and family-friendly. Those unable to attend this Saturday’s pop-up market can look forward to future ones; the event is hosted on the third Saturday of each month from March to May. For more information, visit eastendfood.org.