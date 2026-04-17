Pop in for a pop-up farmers market at East End Food Hub
East End Food Hub is holding a Spring Pop-Up Farmers Market on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 139 Main Road in Riverhead.
As always, those who visit can look forward to a curated selection of early spring produce, cut flowers and potted plants, freshly baked goods, local food and handcrafted goods made by Long Island artisans.
Specific craft vendors at the event include Flora Blue, Handcrafted by Hedges, Ahsak Skincare, Green Door Woodworks, Knives by Nick, The Cracked Candle Co., Z Design Pottery and Corinne Tousey Photography. Local farmers such as Green Solutions Microgreens, Soul Creations, Sweet Melissa, Zafferano Farm, North Cliff Vineyards and Barefoot Sunday will also be at this Saturday’s market.
For the sea-faring and -enjoying folk, visit North Fork Seafood and Chowderhead Soup’s stalls. At the end of your visit, top off a wonderful day meeting the Island’s makers with sweet treats from Vienna Cookie Company, Rustik Cake Studio and Aki’s Kitchen.
The event is free to attend and family-friendly. Those unable to attend this Saturday’s pop-up market can look forward to future ones; the event is hosted on the third Saturday of each month from March to May. For more information, visit eastendfood.org.