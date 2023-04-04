Peconic Hockey Foundation breaks ground on hockey dome in Calverton

Local officials and members of the Peconic Hockey Foundation were on hand for Wednesday’s groundbreaking. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Peconic Hockey Foundation is a few steps closer to realizing its dream of building an NHL-sized, dome-covered ice hockey rink at Enterprise Park in Calverton.

The group’s president, Troy Albert of Wading River, said they have a foundation permit allowing construction work to begin. He anticipates having all of the necessary permits within a month or so.

“We started this foundation, my wife Caryn and I, and our two kids, back in 2015,” Mr. Albert said at a groundbreaking ceremony at the site Wednesday. “In the winter months, there’s no skiing, there’s not much sledding and it’s tough to keep ice frozen.”

Suffolk County is currently home to just three indoor ice rinks and East End hockey players have traditionally had to travel long distances to play and practice.

“I am extremely grateful for Peconic Hockey Foundation,” said Riverhead Town Councilman Ken Rothwell. “I remember as a kid growing up, we had to travel to Superior Ice Rink [in Kings Park] and we had practices at 5:30 in the morning and we had to be in school by 7:30. We had practices at midnight on weekends. There was just never enough ice time for people on Long Island.”

Ryan Kesner, the architect on the project, said many individuals and companies have donated services toward the effort the build the ice rink.

“I don’t think anybody knows how much dedication went into this from the Alberts,” Mr. Kesner said. “The amount of time they spent to get to this point is just mind boggling.”

In addition to its efforts to bring an ice rink to the area, Peconic Hockey also funds scholarships and engages in charitable activities throughout the community. “We have gently used equipment that we give to children who can’t afford new equipment,” Ms. Albert said, “and we’ve done a lot of fundraisers for hockey families who have been going through a hard time.”

Mr. Albert said that Jon Ledecky, owner of the New York Islanders, is a supporter of the Peconic Hockey Foundation. The group also plans to build an outdoor practice rink adjacent to the dome with funding donated by the Pheonix Coyotes of the NHL.

“We are grateful and we know this is going to work out,” said Town Councilman Tim Hubbard. “We know the excitement for hockey in this area. There are people who travel from East Hampton and Montauk and Orient all the way to Hauppauge for the closest ice. We’re going to fill this place up in no time. “

Mr. Albert said the hockey rink will create three to four full time management jobs and up to 50 part-time jobs. The facility is expected to contribute more than $1 million annually to the local economy, he said.

“After eight years of working on this, it’s is actually coming to fruition,” Ms. Albert said. “We’re very excited. Just to have something for the community and the kids to do. We can’t believe it’s actually happening.”